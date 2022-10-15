Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 70,016 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,016 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 2.02% of Radware worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Radware in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Radware Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.62, a PEG ratio of 73.86 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.29.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

