Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,575 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 5.64% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 853.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Down 4.5 %

PSI stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

