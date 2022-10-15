Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $48.32 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,910 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

