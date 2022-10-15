Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Single Point Partners LLC

Single Point Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MRK opened at $92.18 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

