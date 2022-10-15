Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition (NASDAQ:MEACU) Trading Up 0.6%

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

Get Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEACU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Company Profile

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.