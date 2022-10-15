Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,652,000 after buying an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $385,940,000 after buying an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,690,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,480,000 after buying an additional 42,046 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,698,000 after buying an additional 58,692 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMSI opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $72.64.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

