Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.43.
Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 4.1 %
MMSI stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.72. 265,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.52. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $50.46 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.29.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
