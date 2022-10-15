Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.43.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of MMSI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.72. 265,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

