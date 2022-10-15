Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 5.7 %

Meritage Homes stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 442,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,122. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

