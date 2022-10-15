Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Meritage Homes from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.14.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 5.7 %
Meritage Homes stock traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 442,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,122. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.81. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes
In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
