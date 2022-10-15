Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MACK remained flat at $3.34 on Wednesday. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,183. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 15,233 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC increased its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 97,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

