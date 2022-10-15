Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MACK remained flat at $3.34 on Wednesday. 1,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,183. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.41.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (MACK)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.