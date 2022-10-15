Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,014,158,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

VTI traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,105. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

