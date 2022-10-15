Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $6.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after acquiring an additional 254,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after acquiring an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after acquiring an additional 239,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after acquiring an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.60. The stock had a trading volume of 86,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,433. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

