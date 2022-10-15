Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 174 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MMM opened at $113.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

