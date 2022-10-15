Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $97.45 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.72.

