Metawar One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded down 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Metawar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a total market capitalization of $226.11 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00118366 USD and is down -21.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $20.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

