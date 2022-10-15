Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $60.62 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00019112 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 5% against the dollar. Meter Governance has a market cap of $60.62 million and $1.02 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001294 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,602,779 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.66464758 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,218,915.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars.

