Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $48.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price cut by Barclays from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEOH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.25.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.38. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Methanex by 33.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

