Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.80. Approximately 97,103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 510,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Methanex Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $18,214,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 810.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 354,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after buying an additional 315,350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 72.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 32.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

