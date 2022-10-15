MetisDAO (METIS) Price Down 6.2% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $106.94 million and approximately $9.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $24.34 or 0.00127542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,085.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001931 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00057167 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00022969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005126 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 24.77609729 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $6,307,188.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

