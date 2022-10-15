Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.42. Meyer Burger Technology shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 5,000 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MYBUF. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

