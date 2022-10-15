MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.15.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. MFA Financial has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $19.06.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.98%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Josephs purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig L. Knutson purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,096 shares of company stock valued at $108,606 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,722,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 61,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Articles

