MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,917. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $86.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $152.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Featured Stories

