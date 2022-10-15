Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCHP. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $88.82.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $57.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 25,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

