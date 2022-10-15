MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Down to $218.38

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $218.38, but opened at $202.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $201.73, with a volume of 11,347 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.25.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth $256,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 64.6% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
Featured Stories
