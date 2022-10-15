Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSBI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Midland States Bancorp to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.88.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $75.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $42,416.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $741,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $42,416.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares in the company, valued at $741,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel bought 40,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $121,376 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Midland States Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,195.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

