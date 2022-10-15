MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:MDXG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 412,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,185. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. MiMedx Group has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $328.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $65,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at $987,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rohit Kashyap sold 12,343 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $51,964.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 430,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,810,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,346 shares of company stock valued at $222,266. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,550,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,434,000 after buying an additional 50,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 250,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,621,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 902,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MiMedx Group by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 640,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

