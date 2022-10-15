Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 0.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 374,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

