Mind Medicine (MindMed) (OTCMKTS:MMEDF) Trading Up 0.3%

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMEDF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 374,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,376,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.
About Mind Medicine (MindMed)
Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MMEDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.