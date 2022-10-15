Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE:MG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.72. Mistras Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.29.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%.
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
