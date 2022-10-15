Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MG traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.72. Mistras Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.29.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Institutional Trading of Mistras Group

Mistras Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 135.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 286,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 164,999 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 221,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 101,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.