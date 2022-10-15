Mizuho Begins Coverage on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ABMD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $315.83.

Abiomed Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $379.30.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,078,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after acquiring an additional 68,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $516,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Abiomed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $358,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $367,771,000 after buying an additional 61,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

