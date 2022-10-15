Mizuho Begins Coverage on ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Mizuho started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADMA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 66.44% and a negative return on equity of 54.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.