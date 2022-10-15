MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $172.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.88.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of MKSI stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,810. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $181.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.58.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

