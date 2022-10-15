MobileCoin (MOB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $577,467.00

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $62.16 million and $577,467.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

MobileCoin Coin Profile

MOB is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileCoin is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official message board is medium.com/mobilecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub.The amount of energy required to operate the MobileCoin network is held low by avoiding Proof of work in favour of Federated Byzantine Agreement via the Stellar Consensus Protocol.The Stellar Consensus Protocol was first described in a whitepaper by David Mazières in 2015. It is a “federated Byzantine agreement system” that allows decentralized, leaderless computing networks efficiently to reach a consensus outcome on some decision.”

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

