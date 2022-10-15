Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.36.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.3 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,921,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.20.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.