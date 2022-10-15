Montecito Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $386,729,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 360.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth about $109,168,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $99,472,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $352.65 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $200.74 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $355.95 and a 200 day moving average of $334.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

