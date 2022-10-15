Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

