Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,143,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,171,970,000 after purchasing an additional 834,377 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.
FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.76.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
