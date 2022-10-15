Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

