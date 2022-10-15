Montecito Bank & Trust Has $2.51 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,237,000 after buying an additional 281,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after buying an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,500,000 after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $109.06 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.39 and a 200-day moving average of $121.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

