Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $454.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.79. The stock has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

