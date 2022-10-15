Montecito Bank & Trust Has $6.51 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

