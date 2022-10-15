Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $288.69 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $320.68 and a 200 day moving average of $335.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

