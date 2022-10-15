Montecito Bank & Trust Purchases 5,613 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $668,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,587,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $107.10.

