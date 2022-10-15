Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 1,300 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $205.84 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

