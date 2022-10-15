Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 13,334 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,670 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 14,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.
NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.20 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.
Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.
