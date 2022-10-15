Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 19,038 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CWB opened at $62.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $62.22 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

