Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %

TT stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.37. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

