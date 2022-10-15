Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 7,200 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $177.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.88.

Shares of TT opened at $142.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

