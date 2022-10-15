Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 74 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Montecito Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,976,000 after buying an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,965,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,096,000 after buying an additional 235,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,976,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,109,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,729,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.85.

MCK opened at $352.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $200.74 and a one year high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The firm had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

