Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $303.00 at Raymond James

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $321.00 to $303.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MCO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $303.93.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $235.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 33,257.5% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Moody’s by 9.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 53.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

