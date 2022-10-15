Morgan Stanley Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.55.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $97.98.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $262,167,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.