Morgan Stanley Cuts Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $32.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FLS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Flowserve from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.75.

Flowserve Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowserve

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

